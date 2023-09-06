Montgomery police arrest suspect after swastikas and slurs are painted on homes

Montgomery police have arrested a suspect after swastikas and slurs were painted on homes and cars throughout the mostly Black neighborhood of Dannelly Pines last month.

Police have identified the suspect as 34-year-old Stephen Hickey. He was taken into custody Tuesday and is being charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief. Authorities said they expect more charges.

"It should also be noted that MPD is working with our federal partners at the FBI, who have agreed that federal hate crime charges are forthcoming," a statement from Montgomery police said.

The person who committed the crime spray-painted houses and cars in the neighborhood along Richardson Road and Dan River Road between midnight and 4:30 a.m. Aug. 26.

Otis Ramos found a swastika spray painted on his home in Montgomery when he awoke Aug. 26.

More: Montgomery police ask for patience during hate crime investigation

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police arrest suspect after slurs are painted on homes