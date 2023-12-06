Montgomery police arrest woman in connection with shooting death

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a 36-year-old Montgomery woman in a Tuesday shooting death.

Montgomery man Keith Powell, 45, died from a gunshot wound Tuesday, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email. Police and fire medics responded to the scene at about 12:16 p.m. in the 600 block of Williamson Road, where first responders pronounced Powell dead.

Officers charged Raytoria McBryde with murder in Powell's death and placed her in the Montgomery County jail with no bond, Coleman said.

Police did not immediately release any other information about the case.

