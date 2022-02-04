Montgomery police make arrest in New Year's Day homicide

A 23-year-old is facing a capital murder charge in connection with the city's first homicide of the year.

Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said Ja'Michael Tyler was taken into custody Friday. He's charged under a subsection of the law that makes shooting into an occupied vehicle a capital offense.

Tyler is accused of killing 34-year-old Christopher Sankey.

Sankey was one of two people killed New Year's Day, a particularly violent day with six total shootings.

Officers were called to Mobile Road near Beecher Street at 3:11 p.m. and found Sankey dead of a gunshot wound.

CrimeStoppers later released images of a man and a woman wanted for questioning in connection with the case. The man appeared to be carrying a rifle in the photos. It's unclear if Tyler is the man in the photographs.

Nine people have been killed by gunfire in the city this year. Police have launched homicide investigations in seven of those, with the other two remaining death investigation.

