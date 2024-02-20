Montgomery police charge 14-year-old boy with second-degree arson

The Montgomery Police Department charged a 14-year-old with second-degree arson after police said he admitted to starting a fire.

Montgomery Fire & Rescue responded to a single-story residential fire Sunday in the 2200 block of Terrance Avenue, Assistant Chief Stanley Cooper said. They found the structure with heavy smoke and flames visible. Over the course of the investigation the boy became a suspect, a fire department spokesman said.

The department did not release the name of the boy or any other information.

More: Shooting Suspect held under no bond in shooting that killed 1, injured 3

Fire trucks arrive as members of the Montgomery Fire Department arrive to honor Forest Avenue Academic Magnet School student Dynasti Hartman, daughter of injured firefighter Deandre Hartman in Montgomery, Ala, on Monday May 22, 2023. Deandre Hartman was injured in a fire on May 14th and is being treated in the UAB Hospital Burn abd Trauma ICU.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Fire on Terrance Avenue leads to the arrest of teen