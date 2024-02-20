Montgomery police charge 14-year-old boy with second-degree arson
The Montgomery Police Department charged a 14-year-old with second-degree arson after police said he admitted to starting a fire.
Montgomery Fire & Rescue responded to a single-story residential fire Sunday in the 2200 block of Terrance Avenue, Assistant Chief Stanley Cooper said. They found the structure with heavy smoke and flames visible. Over the course of the investigation the boy became a suspect, a fire department spokesman said.
The department did not release the name of the boy or any other information.
