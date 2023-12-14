Montgomery police charge 16-year-old in death of another teen

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a 16-year-old Montgomery boy with murder.

The teen is a suspect in the Sept. 10 shooting death of another 16-year-old Montgomery boy, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested him Wednesday and placed him in the Montgomery County jail with no bond.

Police did not immediately release any other information about the case.

More: Cold Cases Task force makes arrests in three cold case Montgomery homicides

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: A teen is in the Montgomery County jail on a murder charge