Montgomery police charge California man with death of 42-year-old

Montgomery police have charged Anthony Jones, 36, of California, with murder.

Jones was identified as a suspect in the death of Sylvester Shackleford, 42, of Montgomery, who was shot and killed in May.

Jones was taken into custody on Monday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $1.5 million bond. No additional information was available.

Destini Ambus is a news intern for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: MPD charge California man with death of 42-year-old