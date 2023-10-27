Montgomery police charge girl, 15, with murder after boy dies in hospital

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a 15-year-old girl with murder and attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy she allegedly shot died in the hospital Thursday.

Police arrested her, and she is now in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Officers and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time, Coleman said in the email.

