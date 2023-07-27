Officers have charged a 22-year-old man in the July 10 murder of a 25-year-old man, Montgomery police said.

Melvin Steiner, Jr., 25, died in the shooting. Kendarious Young, 22, has been charged with his murder, according to a news release.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Montgomery Police Department SWAT took Young into custody Thursday. He is in the Montgomery jail with no bond.

Police are still investigating the homicide of Lamarch Russell, Jr., 21, who was also shot to death July 10.

Law enforcement is not releasing any more information at this time, according to the release.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police charge man with murder in July 10 shooting