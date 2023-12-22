Montgomery police charge suspect in Dec. 3 shooting death

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a 33-year-old Montgomery man with murder in a Dec. 3 shooting that later claimed the life of a 38-year-old Montgomery man.

Officers arrested Liderrio Davis on Thursday after identifying him as a suspect in Brandon Steele's death, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Steele died in the hospital Dec. 11 after being shot Dec. 3. Davis is in the Montgomery jail with no bond.

Police did not immediately release any other information about the case.

More: Previous Coverage Montgomery man dies in hospital after Dec. 3 shooting

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: MPD arrests suspect after Montgomery shooting victim dies in hospital