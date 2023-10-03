Montgomery police charge teen with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a 16-year-old boy with murder in the Sept. 10 shooting death of another 16-year-old boy.

Officers arrested the suspect Tuesday, MPD Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email. He is being held in the Montgomery County jail without bond.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Gazebo East Drive.

Police did not immediately release any other information.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police arrest 16-year-old boy in shooting death