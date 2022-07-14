Montgomery police charge two in July 8 death of man, assault on woman

Montgomery police have charged two suspects in the July 8 death of Antonio Thomas, 26, and the assault of a woman.

Jervonte Barnes, 24, of Montgomery was charged with capital murder, attempted murder and shooting a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Demetrius Johnson, 31, of Montgomery, was charged with capital murder.

The two were both taken into custody. They are currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Destini Ambus is a news intern for the Montgomery Advertiser. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

