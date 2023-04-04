Montgomery police chief, mayor discuss violence after latest homicide

A woman died from a gunshot wound Monday afternoon, making hers the latest death in a string of violence that has resulted in more than 25 homicides since the beginning of 2023, police said.

Montgomery officers and fire medics responded to a shooting at about 2 p.m. on Mulberry Street near I-85 South. They found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound, who they determined to be dead at the scene.

In the aftermath of the woman's death, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert and Mayor Steven Reed held a news conference to discuss the city's spike in violence.

Albert said that these homicides are not random acts of violence. They are being committed by acquaintances or in domestic violence situations, he said.

Albert urged people to settle their differences in ways that do not involve firearms.

“There’s always a way to reach out to someone else when you’re going through turbulent times," Albert said.

Albert referenced programs through the mayor's office and police department that people can utilize to abstain from violence. He said people can even call 911 and ask for an officer to come to their locations to discuss their options.

Police Chief Darryl Albert joins a stop the violence walk March 22 at Sherwood Apartments in the Southlawn neighborhood in Montgomery.

“Anytime you have a homicide it’s one too many," Reed said.

It will be crucial for the community to work with the police department during this troubling time, Albert said. He added that he needs people to come forward to help officers resolve unsolved crimes.

Officers did not immediately release any other information about Monday's shooting, but they asked people with information about this homicide and other crimes to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness line at 334-625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

“Public safety is our number one priority," Reed said.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed participated in a press conference Monday about the rise in homicides.

Albert said he has a plan moving forward to address this uptick in homicides. Part of the effort to address the violence includes the mayor's work with the state legislature to encourage proposals that could lead to laws promoting gun control.

Reed said the law allowing the permit-less carry of guns has not helped this wave of violence.

Albert said his department remains strategic in deploying patrols and utilizing technology to solve crimes.

