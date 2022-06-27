Montgomery police conducting homicide investigation after death of 26-year-old man

Destini Ambus, Montgomery Advertiser
min read

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the death of Kendrick Miles, 26, of Montgomery.

Police and fire medics responded Saturday at 11:45 p.m. to the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive, where Miles and a woman were found with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, where Miles was pronounced dead and the woman was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The circumstances of this shooting are under investigation. Police asked that anyone with information related to this homicide contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2381.

