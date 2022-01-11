Montgomery police detective Tanisha Pughsley killed, ex-boyfriend charged with capital murder

Montgomery police detective Tanisha Pughsley was killed in an off-duty domestic violence related incident.

A Montgomery police detective was killed Monday morning in an apparent domestic violence related incident and her ex-boyfriend was charged in connection to her death.

The officer was identified in a statement from the city as 27-year-old Tanisha Pughsley.

Brandon Deshawn Webster, 24, was charged with capital murder while in the commission of a burglary, capital murder in violation of a court issued protection order and attempted murder, Chief Deputy District Attorney Lloria James said.

Webster is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on the capital murder charges and a $150,000 bond on the attempted murder charge.

Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said officer and fire medics responded to the 6700 block of Overview Drive in reference to a person shot about 2:15 a.m.

At the scene, officers discovered the police detective, who'd been with the department since 2016. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.

More: It takes a toll: Montgomery's homicide unit wants justice as much as a victims' families

The shooting appears to be a domestic-related incident, though the incident remains under investigation, Coleman said.

"Our entire community today mourns the death of one of our own, Tanisha Pughsley," Mayor Steven Reed was quoted as saying in the statement. "Detective Pughsley answered the call to serve, defend and protect our city. We stand today with her family, friends, colleagues and all who loved her, praying for comfort, peace and healing during this tragic time."

Pughsley filed for a protection order against Webster May 22, according to court records. In the request for the order, Pughsley said the two had been in a relationship and at one point lived together.

Three days prior to her requesting the protection order, Pughsley said Webster hit her twice on the side of the head with an open hand while she held a 5-month-old infant.

"His actions caused me to drop the infant," she wrote on the protection order request. "Although Brandon has moved out of the residence, he continues to unexpectedly show up and physically assault me. He sends threatening text messages and once he is blocked, he continues to call my phone private."

Story continues

Pughsley noted on the order request that Webster had stolen from her, threatened to confine or injure her, stalked her and had at one point retrained her.

Her last request on the protection order was that he surrender all firearms.

A judge issued an order that was to expire in December without a provision requiring Webster to surrender any firearms.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Kirsten Fiscus at 334-318-1798 or KFiscus@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KDFiscus

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police detective killed, ex-boyfriend charged with capital murder