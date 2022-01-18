Montgomery police identify two men killed in separate shootings

Police identified two men killed in separate shootings after police launched homicide investigations in connection with their deaths.

Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said medics and officers were called to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road Saturday about 11:30 p.m. in regard to a shooting.

Travonne Pierce, 21, was found at the scene with a critical gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead before he could be taken to a hospital for treatment, Coleman said.

Tuesday, police were called shortly after midnight to the 8400 block of Crossland Loop, a stretch of road in a small business district off Vaughn Road.

Officers found 20-year-old Malik Saintelus with a fatal gunshot wound, Coleman said.

Pierce and Saintelus' deaths mark the city's fifth and sixth homicide investigations of 2022. Last year, at the same time period, the city had four homicide cases and five total for the entire month of January.

No arrests have been made in either case and police ask anyone with information regarding the shootings to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

