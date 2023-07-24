Authorities have named the victim in a Sunday shooting that police are investigating as a homicide.

Montgomerian Fernando Edwards, 27, died in a local hospital after being shot, a news release from the Montgomery Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to the hospital at about 9:25 p.m. Sunday and determined that the shooting happened in the 600 block of North Pass Road, according to a news release.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time. They do ask that anyone with knowledge of the case come forward. They can call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness line at 334-625-4000 or the police at 334-625-2831.

Fernando Edwards died from a shooting Sunday.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police identify victim in Sunday shooting