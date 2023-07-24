Montgomery police identify victim in Sunday shooting
Authorities have named the victim in a Sunday shooting that police are investigating as a homicide.
Montgomerian Fernando Edwards, 27, died in a local hospital after being shot, a news release from the Montgomery Police Department confirmed.
Officers responded to the hospital at about 9:25 p.m. Sunday and determined that the shooting happened in the 600 block of North Pass Road, according to a news release.
Police are not releasing any more information at this time. They do ask that anyone with knowledge of the case come forward. They can call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness line at 334-625-4000 or the police at 334-625-2831.
