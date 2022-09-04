Montgomery police investigate fatal shooting

Montgomery police remain at the scene where a body was pulled from a pond at Blount Cultural Park on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

Montgomery police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

Police and firemedics went to the 800 block of Airbase Boulevard at 12:02 a.m., said Capt. Jarrett Williams, a spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department. They found one man who was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. Another man, with non-life threatening injuries, went to a local hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. Police believe the two shootings are related.

There have been no arrests and no other information was released.

