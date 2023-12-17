Montgomery police investigate fatal Sunday shooting

Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser

Montgomery police are investigating an early Sunday morning fatal shooting.

Officers and fire medics went to the 3700 block of Woodhill Road at 2:21 a.m. on a report of a person shot, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. They found Chavez Wilson, 24, dead from a gunshot wound, she said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police investigate fatal Sunday shooting

Recommended Stories