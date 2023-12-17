Montgomery police are investigating an early Sunday morning fatal shooting.

Officers and fire medics went to the 3700 block of Woodhill Road at 2:21 a.m. on a report of a person shot, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. They found Chavez Wilson, 24, dead from a gunshot wound, she said.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police investigate fatal Sunday shooting