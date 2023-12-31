Montgomery police investigate Friday night homicide in southwest Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department said Sunday that officers are investigating a homicide that occurred Dec. 29.

Around 8 p.m. that evening, MPD responded to reports of a gunshot victim at a local hospital. Upon arrival, officers found that 59-year-old Montgomery resident Davis Pitts sustained life-threatening injuries in the area of 4000 Cresta Circle earlier in the evening.

Police said there was no further information available to the public regarding the southwest Montgomery shooting death.

MPD asks that anyone with any information related to this investigation to contact anonymous crime reporting organizations CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or Secret Witness at 334-625-4000. People with information about the homicide can also contact MPD directly at 334-625-2831.

Hadley Hitson covers children's health, education and welfare for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at hhitson@gannett.com. To support her work, subscribe to the Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: MPD investigate Friday night shooting death