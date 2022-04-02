Montgomery police investigate Friday shooting death

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Friday in Montgomery.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded about 12:48 a.m. Friday to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Lexington Road. Police said they found an adult man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD has classified it as a death investigation and said Saturday that the department was not releasing any additional details about the investigation at this time.

