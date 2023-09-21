A 16-year-old boy died in a shooting Wednesday night in the 3200 block of Cloud Street, Montgomery police said.

Police officers and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 11:56 p.m., Maj. Saba Coleman said.

Police did not release the boy's name or any other information but asked for help with the investigation. They ask that anyone with information call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000 or the police department at 334-625-2831.

More: Police Officer Injured Montgomery police officer injured in vehicle pursuit, collision

A 16-year-old boy died by shooting Wednesday.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police investigate shooting death of 16-year-old boy