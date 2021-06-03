Montgomery police investigating possible child abduction attempt

Jun. 3—MONTGOMERY — Police are investigating a reported child luring attempt in Montgomery.

A teenager and a younger child said they were approached by a man in a car who told them to "get in." The man drove away after the children told him "no" multiple times, according to a news release from the Montgomery Police Department.

The man was described as being older, white, bald with a gray and white mustache and glasses. He was in a white Volkswagen hatchback, possibly a Polo.

Anyone who might have information about the man is asked to call 507-364-7700.