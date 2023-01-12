Police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a man, 25, found Wednesday after he "sustained fatal injuries."

USA, police car with lights on

The man was identified as Juwan Tolliver of Montgomery. Police did not specify what injuries Tolliver suffered.

Tolliver was found in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane at around 6:35 a.m. on Wednesday after police and fire medics responded to a call about dead person.

The homicide is still under investigation, and police have made no further information available for release.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police launch homicide investigation in death of man, 25