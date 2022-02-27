Montgomery Police say man died after shooting

A man was fatally shot Saturday night, Montgomery Police reported.

Montgomery Police and Fire and Rescue responded around 11:14 p.m. to the 900 block of West South Blvd. Police found a man at the scene who died of a gunshot wound.

The police have not released any additional information, adding it is an on-going investigation.

This is a developing story.

