Montgomery Police say man dies after shooting

A man was fatally shot late Saturday afternoon, Montgomery Police reported.

Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the 3100 block of Texas Street to a shooting about 4:30 p.m.

Police say they found a man at the scene who died of a gunshot wound.

The police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing story.

