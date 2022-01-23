Montgomery Police say man dies after shooting
A man was fatally shot late Saturday afternoon, Montgomery Police reported.
Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the 3100 block of Texas Street to a shooting about 4:30 p.m.
Police say they found a man at the scene who died of a gunshot wound.
The police have not released any additional information.
This is a developing story.
