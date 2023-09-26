Montgomery police officer arrested, charged with nine felonies

Law enforcement arrested a Montgomery Police Department officer Tuesday and placed him on leave.

Gregory Harvey, 24, is a three-and-a-half-year veteran of the police department. He is charged with one count of third-degree theft of property and nine counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, all felony charges, MPD Chief Darryl Albert said.

Harvey is being booked in the Montgomery County jail, where he will be arraigned.

"This is certainly a black eye for our department, but it is not indicative of who we are or the good work our officers perform daily on a day-to-day basis," Albert said. "We wanted to reassure the community of our commitment to transparency as well as our commitment to doing the right thing.

"It's simple. Right is right. Wrong is wrong. We will not tolerate this on any level."

