Montgomery police officer injured in vehicle pursuit, collision

A Montgomery Police Department officer was injured after a pursuit and crash with a suspect Wednesday, authorities said.

Officer D’Anthony Green, a six-year veteran, was unresponsive after the crash. First responders took him to Jackson Hospital, where he regained consciousness and was undergoing tests Wednesday afternoon, MPD Chief Darryl Albert said.

The pursuit began when an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency state Trooper tried to make a traffic stop involving Montgomery man Richard Moore, 35, ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said.

Moore allegedly evaded the trooper, and Montgomery police officers responded to assist, Burkett said.

The Trooper attempted to stop the suspect on Audubon Street and then crashed into Green, officials said. Moore was uninjured, and law enforcement immediately apprehended him, Albert said.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, discusses the pursuit of a suspect, while Chief Darryl Albert looks on.

Moore has been arrested, and charges are pending, Burkett said.

Moore was driving a gray Dodge Charger without tags, Albert said.

“We’ll continue to do the work for our city to make our city safer, but these officers come out day in and day out to do this work to ensure safety in our city," Albert said.

The agencies are not releasing any more information at this time.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

