Montgomery police respond to fatal shooting on Eastern Blvd.
Montgomery police responded to a fatal shooting Monday afternoon, according to police spokesperson Capt. Saba Coleman.
Coleman said that police responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard. Police and Fire Medics found a man dead at the scene.
Media reports indicate the shooting occurred at Sam's Club.
An off-duty officer from another organization was at the scene and apprehended the suspect, Coleman said. The suspect still had a weapon.
Charges against the subject are pending.
Police are performing a homicide investigation, and no other information is available.
