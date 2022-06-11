Montgomery police respond to Friday night shooting on Upper Wetumpka

Montgomery police responded to a fatal shooting Friday night, according to Montgomery police spokesperson Lieutenant Raymond Carson.

Carson said that the police and Fire Medics responded to a shooting call at around 7:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of Upper Wetumpka Road. A man was pronounced dead from a fatal gunshot wound.

There is no additional information and the investigation is ongoing.

