Officers find missing Montgomery teen

Authorities have located a missing 17-year-old and have returned her to her safely to her family.

The Montgomery Police Department received a report May 21 that Lauren Lovely was missing, according to a news release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. She was last seen in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge Drive.

Officers found Lovely in Montgomery. The police department worked with the United States Marshals Fugitive Taskforce to find Lovely.

