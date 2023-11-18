Montgomery police seek information in Friday night fatal shooting

Police are seeking information about the Friday night shooting death of a Montgomery man.

At 10:39 p.m., MPD and fire medics were called to a shooting at the 3400 block of Fountain Circle, where Tanario Abner, 21, was found dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

