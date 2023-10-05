Montgomery police, state troopers arrest man after interstate police chase

A Montgomery police chase that continued on to Interstate 85 North on Wednesday ended in a crash and arrest.

At about 1:30 p.m., a Montgomery police officer attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Vaughn Road and East Boulevard. The vehicle was stolen out of Fulton County, Ga., Montgomery Police Department Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, Coleman said. The driver continued on to Interstate 85 and out of city limits. With the assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, officers spiked the vehicle, and the pursuit ended, police said.

Officers arrested a man, and charges are pending. There were no injuries, Coleman said in the email.

Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect or other details about the incident.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

