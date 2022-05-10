Montgomery police has subject in custody after Saturday night shooting.

At about midnight Saturday night, police and Fire Medics responded to a shooting at the 5800 block of East Shirley Lane.

Police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot, who was transported to a local hospital, according to police spokesperson Captain Saba Coleman.

Fredrick Moore, Jr. of Montgomery was arrested and charged with attempted murder by police. Moore is being held at Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No additional information has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

