Montgomery police say teen fired at officer

Police have accused a 19-year-old of firing at an officer Tuesday near the Walmart on East South Boulevard.

An officer responded to the 3800 block of East South Boulevard after the report of a suspicious subject. The suspect, who police later identified as Savion German, fled, and a chase ensued, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Police said that German fired on the officer, but the officer did not return fire. Officers eventually arrested him in the are of the Eastern Boulevard Service Road near Richard Road. No one was injured.

Police charged German with attempted murder, unlawful breaking and entering into a vehicle and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. They brought him to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, Coleman said.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

