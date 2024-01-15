Montgomery reflects on MLK: Community celebration continues Friday at Davis Theatre

As Montgomery marked the 95th birthday of the late civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. with a downtown parade and celebrations Monday, work continued in preparation for Friday’s 2024 MLK Community Celebration.

“This was truly the birthplace of the civil rights movement,” said Tommie "Tonea" Stewart, creative director of Friends of the Theatre, which is presenting Friday’s event at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Troy University’s Davis Theatre. Tickets for the morning performance cost $10, and the evening show where awards will be presented to community leaders is $20. Tickets can be purchased this week starting Tuesday by calling Beverly Bassett at 334-272-6933 or Sherry Williams at 334-651-4633. More information is available at keepersofthedream.org.

Lanier High School marching band performs during Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Dexter Ave. in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Stewart said this is an event that has more than 80 churches participating, with help coming from the entire community. That includes local children, who will be on stage singing, joined by Lady Tramaine Hawkins and “America’s Got Talent” Golden Buzzer winner and finalist Victory Brinker.

“The Friends of the Theatre use this occasion to gather funds to help young people in the arts,” Stewart said. “And at this time, we’re going to also honor those persons today who are carrying on that legacy through their life’s work.”

Before the Atlanta native stepped into the national world of civil rights and earned a Nobel Peace Prize, King was a pastor at Montgomery’s Dexter Avenue Baptist Church starting in 1954, and a year later became president of the Montgomery Improvement Association.

Kids get candy during Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Dexter Ave. in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

From the Montgomery Bus Boycott, to the marches for voting rights from Selma, to the day of his assassination in 1968 after launching the Poor People’s Campaign, King served as an example of peace, nonviolence and equality. It’s an example that’s still needed in 2024.

“We’re still struggling to be as one, to have a beloved community,” Stewart said.

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the River Region. Contact him at sheupel@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Celebrations of MLK's life continue Friday at Davis Theatre