Montgomery riverfront brawl: City charges Black co-captain with assault

The city of Montgomery has charged the Black co-captain of the Harriott II with third-degree assault in the riverfront brawl.

Dameion Pickett will go to court at 10 a.m. Nov. 21. The complainant in the case is Zachery Shipman, who is also facing an assault charge.

The brawl happened Aug. 9, and the city charged Pickett on Oct. 26. Officials did not publicly announce the charges as they did with others charged after the brawl.

The incident started when Pickett asked the operators of a private boat that was docked in its space to move. Dozens of cellphone videos showing Pickett being punched and kicked by several white assailants were recorded by passengers aboard the Harriott II riverboat – which was waiting to dock with 227 people on board for more than 40 minutes – as well as people on the shore.

Richard Roberts and Mary Todd of Selma both pleaded guilty to charges related to the brawl in Montgomery municipal court. Cases are pending for three others including Shipman, Allen Todd and Reggie Ray, who is accused of hitting a woman with a folding chair.

An onlooker left, rushes to help riverboat co-captain Dameion Pickett, lying on the dock, against several attackers on Aug. 5, 2023, at Montgomery's Riverfront Park.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

