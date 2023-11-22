Montgomery riverfront brawl: Co-captain pleads not guilty to assault charge

Harriott II co-captain Dameion Pickett, who was beaten by a group of boaters at the start of an Aug. 5 riverfront brawl, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a third-degree assault charge in Montgomery municipal court. Meanwhile, an opposing attorney is pointing to video footage that he says shows the incident in a new light.

Pickett's trial will be Jan. 30. Pickett declined to comment Tuesday. Zachery Shipman, who is facing an assault charge, filed the charges against Pickett.

The brawl began when a group of boaters refused to move their pontoon boat from the Harriott II's slip and Pickett went ashore to reason with the group.

Dozens of videos shot by frustrated Harriott II passengers captured the beginning of the brawl and showed Pickett, who is Black, being repeatedly struck by a group of white boaters while onlookers screamed from the banks of the river. The footage went viral on social media and sparked global attention and outrage.

Harriott II co-captain Dameion Pickett walks from the Montgomery municipal court building after a hearing stemming from the Aug. 5 riverfront brawl.

Terry Luck, one of Shipman’s defense attorneys, provided video footage to the Montgomery Advertiser that he said shows Pickett “seeking out” Shipman after the first fight on the dock ended. Pickett was the victim in the initial fight. The video appears to happen after the initial brawl and with Montgomery police officers on the scene. Several versions of the initial attack posted to social media showed that no officers were on the dock at the time.

At the beginning of the video provided by Luck, a man in a white shirt who Luck identified as Pickett approaches a bare-chested man Luck identified as Shipman. Pickett appears to strike Shipman once on the side of the head, with a Montgomery police officer standing nearby.

Pickett then appears to follow Shipman for a short distance before the officer reaches out and stops Pickett. Shipman then leaves the area.

“There are a lot of videos out there and a lot of stories out there,” Luck said. “We haven’t seen this video broadcast or played by any media outlets. I think it is important for the public to see all evidence before they make up their minds.”

Shipman is set to appear Dec. 8 in Montgomery Municipal Court for a hearing on a charge of misdemeanor assault where Pickett is the alleged victim.

Outside the municipal courthouse Tuesday, about a dozen people gathered despite the rain to support Pickett.

Aaren Rudolph, left, and Clayton Thomason, right, talk outside the Montgomery municipal court building Tuesday as people gather in support of Harriott II co-captain Dameion Pickett.

Aaren Rudolph, who the internet dubbed "Black Aquaman" after he swam ashore to protect Pickett, was in attendance. "I'm just here to support my friend/co-worker," Rudolph said.

Rudolph said he took action the day of the brawl because people were not helping Pickett.

Luck said the video he provided shows “city employees” received preferential treatment over his clients.

“Mr. Pickett struck Mr. Shipman with what I can best describe as a sucker punch, a blind side punch to the head, in the presence of a Montgomery police officer,” Luck said. “Why didn’t that officer arrest Mr. Pickett on site? He had just witnessed a misdemeanor assault and he was within his rights as an officer to make an arrest then. Why didn’t the officer make an arrest at a later date when he would, by then, have identified the man as Mr. Pickett?

“This shows the City of Montgomery is giving city employees preferential treatment.”

Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Maj. Saba Coleman declined to comment, citing the pending court cases.

Shipman appeared in municipal court Oct. 27 on the assault charge, but his case was continued after plea negotiations fell through. Shipman filed the misdemeanor assault complaint against Pickett two days before his original trial date.

In an earlier interview, Luck denied that filing the charge was part of a trial strategy. Luck said the video footage was reviewed by the Montgomery magistrate’s office and the magistrate found there was probable cause to file an assault charge against Pickett.

