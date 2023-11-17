Montgomery riverfront brawl: Harriott II co-captain says case brings unwanted attention

Harriott II co-captain Dameion Pickett is facing a third-degree assault charge in the brawl at the Montgomery riverfront that went viral this summer. He'll be in court Tuesday, but on Friday he and his attorney held a news conference to rally supporters and call for unity.

Pickett said that since the incident, his life has been disrupted. Reporters have slept outside his house for the chance to speak with him, Pickett said.

His lawyer, John Barnett, called for unity among the people of Montgomery.

"Justice comes when you come together in unity," Barnett said.

Barnett also called for people to gather at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the municipal courthouse to lend their support at Pickett's hearing. "The whole world knows Dameion has been done wrong," Barnett said.

Harriott II co-captain Dameion Pickett talks Friday in in Montgomery about the upcoming court appearance in a complaint against Pickett stemming from the August 5 riverfront brawl.

The complainant in the case is Zachery Shipman, who is also facing an assault charge. Shipman has charged Pickett with third-degree assault.

Two people have already pleaded guilty of charges related to the riverfront brawl.

Richard Roberts, of Selma, entered guilty pleas to two counts of misdemeanor assault against Pickett and Daniel Warren, who was a 16-year-old deckhand on the boat. Roberts will serve 32 days of a four-month suspended jail sentence, to be served on weekends in a Perry County facility, complete 100 hours of community service and pay court costs totaling $714, records show.

Mary Todd, also of Selma, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in the assault on Pickett. She was originally charged with misdemeanor assault. She was ordered to attend anger management class and pay $357 in court costs.

Shipman of Selma and Allen Todd of Orange Beach both are charged with misdemeanor assault. The judge scheduled their cases for Thursday, but the judge granted a motion to push the trial back.

Court documents have not yet to be filed showing Shipman and Todd's new court date.

Reggie Ray, who videos show beating two people with a folding chair, has also had his court date rescheduled. Court documents do not show when his court date may be.

Barrett said he would like to see the the charges against Shipman and Todd raised to those used in lynching cases. Barnett also questioned what would have happened if others involved in the brawl had not intervened.

Pickett said that he wants the two white boaters to pay the price.

The cases stem from the evening of Aug. 5, when the riverboat was returning from a two-hour cruise and could not dock because privately owned pontoon boats were moored in the riverboat’s slip.

Pickett said before that it was just a normal day on the river.

Pickett and Warren went ashore to ask the owners to move the boats, and a brawl erupted captured by dozens of cell phones. The footage showed Pickett, who is Black, being repeatedly struck by the group of white boaters as frustrated riverboat passengers looked on. It went viral on social media and sparked attention and outrage.

