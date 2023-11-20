Montgomery riverfront brawl judge recuses herself

A Montgomery Municipal Court judge has recused herself from cases involving two defendants in the Aug. 5 boat dock brawl.

Samarria Munnerlyn Dunson issued an order removing herself from the cases of Zachery Shipman and Allen Todd, each facing a single count of misdemeanor assault in the melee. Terry Luck, one of the attorneys, filed a motion seeking Dunson’s recusal and the appointment of an outside judge to hear the cases.

The cases are now on Judge Milton Westry’s docket and are set for trials on Dec. 8, record show. The request for an outside judge has been denied, court records show.

There are no juries in municipal court. The judge renders verdicts.

The Harriott II is docked at the Montgomery riverwalk on Aug. 7.

Luck alleges that Dunson was predisposed against his clients because she did not approve two plea deals, in one instance where the men would have pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and the other where they would have pleaded guilty to public intoxication. Luck said the City of Montgomery and Dameion Pickett, the co-captain of the Harriott II, signed off on the plea offers. Pickett is the victim in the assault cases.

The resulting melee was captured on cell phone cameras and the footage went viral.

The two appeared before Dunson on Oct. 27, but their hearings were continued after plea negotiations fell through.

Two days before the hearings, Shipman filed misdemeanor assault charges against Pickett. Video footage shows Pickett allegedly sought out Shipman after the fight was over and struck him in the head, Luck said. The attorney denied that the charges filed against Pickett were part of trial strategy.

“On the day of trial, the defendant, as well as his co-defendants, appeared before the Court,” Dunson’s order reads. “The Court allowed several hours for the parties to discuss a resolution in all of the cases. The attorney for the defendant informed the Court that Mr. Pickett had been served with a complaint filed by defendant Shipman and that the complainant now (acquiesced) to a plea agreement wherein the defendant would plea to Public Intoxication in exchange for not receiving any jail time.

“The Court was concerned about the plea agreement because Mr. Pickett was not represented by defense counsel. Every defendant who appears in municipal court is assigned an attorney unless they appear with a retained attorney.”

Dunson went on to say that judges are under no obligation to approve plea deals.

Luck’s motion also alleged that Pickett was treated differently than his clients.

“The City of Montgomery issued a summons and did not require the City of Montgomery employee (Pickett) to be arrested,” the motion reads. Todd and Shipman were arrested “.. and had to spend twelve hours in jail confinement by the City of Montgomery, despite (their) having post(ed) bond.”

Dunson’s order addressed those allegations.

“The sequence of events that led Mr. Pickett and other city employees having a complaint filed against them is not within the Court’s purview,” her order reads. “The magistrate for the City of Montgomery, as well as the Montgomery Police Department, are separate agencies not under the Court’s supervision.

“The issues that the defendant may have about how his arrest was handled verses any other defendant’s arrest is not an issue for resolution by this Court and has no bearing on how this Court proceeds.”

