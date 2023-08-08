Montgomery riverfront brawl: Three white boaters arrested

One man is in custody and two others are expected to turn themselves in "within the hour" on warrants related to a Saturday evening riverfront brawl that went viral online, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said Tuesday.

Richard Roberts, a 48-year-old white male, faces two warrants for assault in the 3rd degree.

Allen Todd, a 23-year-old white male, faces one warrant for assault in the 3rd degree.

Zachary Shipman, a 25-year-old white male, faces one warrant for assault in the 3rd degree.

None of the three are Montgomery residents, Mayor Steven Reed said.

One of the men turned himself in to Selma police, Albert said; the other two were expected to turn themselves in Tuesday afternoon.

Albert also asked that Reggie Gray, a 42-year-old Black male that police believe swung a chair during the melee, come in for questioning.

All charges so far are misdemeanors, though Albert noted that the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible. He said no hate crime-related charges or riot charges are expected "at this time."

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, left, and Police Chief Darryl Albert hold a news conference Tuesday at city hall.

The announcement came nearly three days after the Saturday evening dispute turned into a brawl that continues to capture the attention of the nation. Albert said it started when Damien Pickett, the co-captain of the Harriott II, asked the operators of a private boat that was docked in its space to move, getting only "obscene gestures" and "taunting" in response. Dozens of cellphone videos posted to social media were recorded by passengers aboard the Harriott II riverboat — which was waiting to dock with 227 people on board for more than 40 minutes — as well as people on the shore.

At least one Black riverboat passenger dove in the Alabama River and swam to shore to aid the worker. Once the Harriott II docked, the videos showed a mostly Black group disembarking and rushing toward the white boaters, then another round of violence.

The captain of the Harriot II first called 911 to report the disturbance at 7 p.m., Albert said. By 7:15 p.m., the department began receiving additional calls reporting the escalation in violence. Three police officers arrived at the dock by 7:18 p.m., and three more arrived soon after that.

By the end of Saturday, the police department detained 13 people for questioning. Officers released them pending further investigation.

“Our police department reacted very swiftly, very intensely to address the matter, as did other citizens," Reed said.

To Albert's knowledge, Pickett was the only person who went to the hospital for treatment for his injuries. Albert also named a 16-year-old white male as a victim in the brawl.

At the time of the incident there was no signage forbidding boaters from docking in the Harriot II slot. Albert said there have been some issues of people taking the signs or the signs blowing away. The chief said that the city is looking into other ways to delineate the slot for the Harriot II.

"Montgomery" remained among the top trends Tuesday morning on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The racial overtones of the fight and Montgomery's civil rights history drew attention from media outlets including NPR, The Guardian, Fox News, The Washington Post and many others.

Moral of the story ‼️I think our ancestors would be proud 😂🥰💪🏾 Montgomery Riverwalk Harriott Cruise Brawl (FULL VIDEO)

On social media, the fight took on a life of its own. Hundreds of posts shared different versions or angles of the fight videos, with several amassing millions of views. Screengrabs became memes. People staged poolside parodies. Videos were overlaid with music from "The Avengers," or converted into paintings and t-shirts.

Some used the incident to start a more serious discussion, including pointing out that no guns were used by those involved or first responders. Others weighed in on the importance of the location where it happened. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones noted on X that it unfolded in a slave-trading city that's now majority Black and elected Reed as its first Black mayor in 2019.

Albert said he found the incident "quite disturbing" and wanted people to know that this was not a good representation of the city of Montgomery.

“Well first of all this is not indicative of who we are as a city," Albert said. He later added, “We will not allow this type of behavior in our city."

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter.

