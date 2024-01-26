Montgomery school board announces public hearing on new charter application

The Montgomery County Board of Education announced on Thursday that it will hold a special public hearing on Monday, Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m. regarding Freedom Preparatory Academy's recent charter application.

During the January regular board meeting, Freedom Prep founder and CEO Roblin Webb presented board members with her school's statistics, its overarching mission and other reasons why she believes her charter would be a good fit for Montgomery.

"Our new vision is to transform education across the South for children of color," she said. "I know that you all have not had a great experiences with charter schools, and it surprises a lot of folks, but I'm not a charter school advocate. I am a good school advocate. I am a school choice and choice for parents advocate."

Webb started Freedom Prep in Memphis, Tenn., during the fall of 2009. She had 100 sixth grade students and an "unapologetic" focus on college prep. She said the number one goal of her school is to prepare kids to excel in a higher education setting, and thus far, Freedom Prep reports five consecutive graduating classes with a 100% four-year college acceptance rate.

Currently, Freedom Prep has five campuses in Memphis, and this fall, it will open an elementary school in Birmingham, accepting kindergarteners and first graders in the first year. Webb said she has a clear reason for wanting to expand her charters into Alabama, and that's because "education is the modern civil rights movement."

"There continues to be a need for a village," Webb said. "If the impact for our kids and our kids of color is what this is looking like, there definitely need to be more partners in this village."

She specifically noted the percentage of children of color enrolled in priority schools, or those that earn Ds or Fs on their annual, state-issued report cards. Most of public schools in Montgomery fell into this category in 2023. There were 206 total priority schools in Alabama, and 81% of their 98,860 students are Black or Hispanic.

Monday's hearing will offer more information about Freedom Prep's charter application, and it will take place at 632 S. Union St.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Public hearing on Freedom Preparatory Academy charter set for Monday