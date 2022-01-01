Montgomery sentenced to 10 years in prison for pursuit, crash that injured woman

Stock image

A Maple Heights man who crashed into a Highland Avenue home in Cambridge earlier this year while being pursued by local law enforcement, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday during a hearing in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Juvis R. Montgomery, 46, was sentenced to three years apiece on convictions for attempted felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and vehicular assault, all third-degree felonies.

Judge Daniel G. Padden also terminated Montgomery's post release control from an unrelated crime and imposed a one-year prison sentence with all four terms to be served consecutively resulting in the 10-year sentence.

A female resident inside the home struck by the sport-utility vehicle Montgomery was driving was injured and required treatment at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.

The impact reportedly knocked the woman off a couch where she was lying and onto the floor where she struck her head. She was transported to the Cambridge hospital by United Ambulance.

She was reportedly released from the hospital after being treated in the emergency department.

The initial indictment returned against Montgomery charged him with felonious assault, a first-degree felony, that was later amended as part of the negotiated plea agreement by the Guernsey County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Montgomery was being pursued by State Highway Patrol troopers from the Cambridge post and Guernsey County sheriff's deputies when he crashed on Highland Avenue approximately a mile east of the downtown area.

According to law enforcement, the incidents leading up to the pursuit started just before noon on March 24 when a trooper stopped an Infinity on Interstate 77 for an improper lane change.

After no contraband was found during a probable cause search, Montgomery and an unidentified female were allowed to return to the SUV.

Troopers were reportedly preparing to let the pair leave when Montgomery, who had switched to the driver's seat, sped away, turning west onto Ohio 541 near Kimbolton.

The start of the pursuit was reported at 1:16 p.m.

The Infinity stopped briefly at a gas station on Ohio 541 and Montgomery entered the business. He returned to the vehicle a short time later and sped away on back toward southbound I-77.

With troopers preparing to deploy stop spikes on I-77, Montgomery exited the highway at the U.S. 22 (Cadiz Road)/Cambridge exit and traveled west on Cadiz Road toward the city.

Still traveling at a high rate of speed while entering Cambridge on Highland Avenue, Montgomery failed to negotiate the curve at the intersection with Stewart Avenue and slid off the left side of the roadway into the house.

Tire tracks through a gravel parking area and yard along Highland Avenue show the path an Infinity sport-utility vehicle took just before crashing into a house and injuring a 71-year-old resident. The SUV driven by Maple Heights resident Juvis Montgomery was fleeing from local law enforcement when the crash occurred.

Montgomery was reportedly trying to back the Infinity from the heavily-damaged home when Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden parked his cruiser behind the SUV.

Neither Montgomery nor the 28-year-old female passenger from Cleveland were injured.

Both were taken into custody at the crash scene, but the woman was later released after being questioned by authorities without being charged.

Highland Avenue was closed for approximately 45 minutes.

In April, Montgomery failed to appear for his initial preliminary hearing in Cambridge Municipal Court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He later surrendered to sheriff's deputies and was again taken into custody.

Padden cited Montgomery's significant prior felony record for the 10-year prison sentence. A life-time driver's license suspension was imposed for the failure to comply conviction.

Montgomery was remanded into the custody of the sheriff's office for transport to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections to begin serving his sentence.

