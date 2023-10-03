Montgomery sheriff staffs up after changing recruitment strategies

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunnigham has 129 deputies, up from 109 when his shortage on officers was at its height a year and a half ago.

Cunningham is still down seven deputies but said his recruitment strategies have been working. He has implemented incentives for officers to recruit people, giving them $500 once a new deputy completes training.

Cunningham said he has also listened to his employees, making changes where he can and loosening restrictions.

“I think if you have a great work experience you’re not scared to go out and tell people 'hey, try us,'" Cunningham said.

The sheriff's office now allows mustaches and beards as well as tattoos. He also quit requiring his officers to live in the county.

“We had to look at all of that," Cunningham said. “... Little things like that that go a long way."

On the jail side, Cunningham is still short 30 corrections officers at 110. He said the Montgomery County Commission has been working to increase his employees' salaries. “We’ve got to stay competitive," Cunningham said.

Cunningham said it takes both competitive salaries and a positive work environment to ensure that he recruits and retains high numbers of officers.

“Because right now as you can see in law enforcement, you know, we’re taking a major hit," Cunningham said. "You’ve got agencies down 100, 200, 300 officers, and you know it takes more than just throwing money at them. Giving them a good working experience is something else that we’ve been trying to maintain.

"... I want to make sure what we’re doing here is conducive to making you want to stay here and make this a job that you can retire out of. So it takes work on both ends to keep your agency going good."

The Montgomery Police Department did not respond to requests for updated recruitment numbers before publication.

Mayor Steven Reed previously shared information about police recruitment in June.

"We're proud to share that we're about to graduate one of the largest classes of officers in recent history," Reed said in the Q&A. "In the FY 2024 proposed budget, we increase salaries another 3%. We're proud to offer a College Incentive Program for officers as well as incentives to officers in partner agencies or those who work in neighboring communities."

