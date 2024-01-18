Montgomery sheriff's office charges two men with murder

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men in connection with a death that happened Saturday.

Officers arrested John White, 56, and Adrian Moultrie, 50, Thursday and charged them with murder, Assistant Chief Wesley Richerson said in an email.

The person was killed on Riverside Road in Montgomery County, authorities said. The victim has not yet been named by law enforcement.

Officers are not releasing any further information at this time, Richerson said in the email.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting our citizens and we will not tolerate violence in our communities," Richerson said in the email. "Sheriff Cunningham leads a team of law enforcement professionals that will continue to pursue and arrest criminals who jeopardize the safety of our citizens.”

