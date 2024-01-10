Montgomery shooting claims the life of an 86-year-old man

Police are investigating the death of an 86-year-old Montgomery man in a fatal shooting.

About 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, police and firemedics went to the 2700 block of Locust Street on a report of a person shot, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. They found William Strane, who had a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead, she said.

No other information was immediately released by police, who said the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: 86-year-old killed in fatal Montgomery shooting