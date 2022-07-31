Montgomery shooting leaves juvenile male with life-threatening injury

A juvenile male has a life-threatening gunshot wound after a Saturday night shooting, Montgomery police said.

Lt. Jarrett Williams said that police and fire medics were called to East Patton Avenue at about 11:28 p.m. for a call of a person shot.

Williams said police and fire medics found a juvenile male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests and no further information has been released in the ongoing investigation.

