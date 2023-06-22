Two young men have died after being shot Wednesday evening, police said.

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the deaths of Gregory Penick, 21, and Darnell Eaves, 19, both ofMontgomery, according to a news release.

At 9:30 p.m. police and fire medics responded to 3300 block of Atlanta Highway and found Penick, who they declared dead, and Eaves, who they transported to a local hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Officers are not releasing any more information at this time. Police have asked anyone with information about the shootings to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000 or the police at 334-625-2831.

Gregory Penick, 21, and Darnell Eaves, 19, both died from gun violence Wednesday.

More: Five Weekend Shootings At least one dead, six injured in 5 separate weekend shootings in Montgomery

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery teen, 21 year old die in Wednesday shooting