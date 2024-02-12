Montgomery teen charged with capital murder

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a 16-year-old from Montgomery with capital murder.

The 16-year-old was identified as the suspect in the Nov. 17, 2023, shooting death of Tanario Abner, 21, of Montgomery, said Capt. Raymond Carson a spokesman for the MPD. He was taken into custody Sunday by MPD and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bond.

Capital murder is the highest charge that can be brought by the state. The only two sentences, upon conviction, are the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

No additional information was available for release in connection with the case.

