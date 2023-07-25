Montgomery teen dies after Saturday shooting

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 16-year-old boy.

The Montgomery teen died Monday after being shot Saturday, according to a news release.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. to a local hospital, where the teen had a life-threatening gunshot wound. They determined that the shooting happened in the area of West Edgemont Avenue.

Police did not immediately release any other information about the shooting.

They ask that anyone with information on the case come forward by calling CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness line at 334-625-4000 or the police at 334-625-2831. "You can and will remain anonymous," the news release stated.

