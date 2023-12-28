Montgomery teen dies in Wednesday shooting

A Wednesday afternoon shooting has claimed the life of a Montgomery teenager.

At about 4:30 p.m., police and fire medics went to the 2100 block of Rexford Road on a report of a person shot, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. They found a 17-year-old juvenile male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, she said.

No other information was immediately released in what police described as a continuing investigation. Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

